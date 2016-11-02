Kaveri Grameena Bank, at the behest of the Central Vigilance Commission, will organise a programme to create awareness among the public on eradication of corruption on Wednesday at its head office in Vijayanagar 2nd stage at 4.30 p.m. The programme, under the banner ‘public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption’ will be inaugurated by B.T. Kavita, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, southern range, Mysuru. D. Somashekara Shastry, Chairman of the bank, will preside over the function. — Staff Reporter

