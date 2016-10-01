National » Karnataka

Shivamogga, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 05:42 IST

Psychiatrist Ashok Pai dead

Renowned psychiatrist K.A. Ashok Pai, who suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Thursday.

Dr. Pai’s talents extended far beyond the field of medicine.

Manasa Arts, the production house launched by him, has produced four films on the theme of psychoanalysis. The last one — ‘Mana Manthana’— on the theme of countertransference, is scheduled to be released in the last week of October.

Mr. Pai was known for his success in using cinema and creative writing as the medium to dispel wrong notions about psychological problems. His production ‘Kadina Benki’ won the national award for best feature film in Kannada in 1987. Suresh Heblikar, who has directed all Dr. Pai’s movies, told The Hindu that owing to myths surrounding mental illness, victims were considered to be infused with evil spirits and often ostracised.

His films are attempts to interpret the reasons for psychological problems in a scientific manner and provide information on treatment and rehabilitation.

Novelist Na. D’Souza said ‘Kadina Benki’, authored by him, is based on the story of a patient who was treated by Dr. Pai.

“During a conversation, Dr. Pai told me about this patient and I decided to pen a novel on that. The novel was later made into a film,” he said.

Dr. Pai also wrote Chitta-Chetana , a book based on real-life stories of psychiatric patients.

