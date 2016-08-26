National » Karnataka

Bengaluru, August 26, 2016
PSI files complaint against MP

Bengaluru (Rural) MP D.K. Suresh
Bengaluru (Rural) MP D.K. Suresh allegedly abused and humiliated Attibele PSI

Bengaluru (Rural) district MP D.K. Suresh is in the dock for allegedly abusing and humiliating a police sub-inspector during a review meeting at his residence on Thursday.

While the PSI T.R. Srinivas attached to Attibele police station has written a letter to Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru district, to take necessary action, Mr. Suresh refuted allegations stating that he is ready for any probe.

In his complaint, Mr. Srinivas said that Mr. Suresh had called on the police officers of Anekal taluk to discuss the law and order issues.

“After the meeting, Mr. Suresh spoke disrespectfully and accused me of accepting bribes. Though I tried to reason with him stating that it was just a misunderstanding, he was in no mood to listen,” Mr. Srinivas has said in his complaint. He added that he was humiliated and embarrassed because of MP’s public remarks.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr. Suresh said he called a meeting with the police officials following complaints from the public regarding law and order issue. “I discussed with the police officers on possible action to curb growing mugging and other criminal activities in general. I have not humiliated anyone. I heard the PSI has filed a complaint. Let the police officials conduct a detailed probe and I am ready to face the investigations,” he said.

