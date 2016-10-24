Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, has directed Department of Public Instruction officials to supply shoes and socks to all students of government schools in Udupi district.

He was speaking at the ‘Jana Mana’ interaction programme with beneficiaries of various government schemes, organised by the district administration here recently.

Some government school students at the programme told Mr. Madhwaraj that they were wearing chappals provided by the department while going to school. Mr. Madhwaraj questioned the Deputy Director of Public Instruction Diwakar Shetty on this matter.

Mr. Shetty said the department’s circular said the students should be provided with either chappals or shoes as the region received heavy rain.

Mr. Madhwaraj said students of private schools wear shoes and the government’s policy is to provide shoes and a pair of socks. Wearing shoes gives more dignity to the students and they should not feel inferior to students of private schools, he said.

Chinmayi, a student of Government PU College, Brahmavar, lauded the Ksheera Bhagya scheme. She said she started to the college which was 12.5 km away from her house early in the morning. “We feel hungry when we reach the college. The provision of milk under this scheme helps us a lot,” she said.

Bhagyashree, a student of Government High School, Padubidri, said milk was being provided only for three days in a week under the scheme. It should be extended to all six days, she said.

Mr Madhwaraj said he would urge the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide milk on all six days.

Satish Thekkate said the Anna Bhagya scheme under which 30 kgs of rice was being provided free of cost had helped him and his family. “I am saving Rs. 840 every month due to this scheme”, he said.

Lalitha P. from Parkala said the Anna Bhagya scheme had resulted in saving her money which she now used for other expenses. She urged the minister to provide her with a site to construct a house. Mr. Madhwaraj directed the Panchayat Development Officer to provide a site for her.

Sanjeeva Vandse, a transgender, lauded the Mythri scheme and said that the monthly pension of Rs. 500 being given under it was of great help. Vandse urged the government to increase the amount given as pension.