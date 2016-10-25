Members speaking at the general body meeting of the Mysuru zilla panchayat on Monday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The issue of drinking water scarcity and fodder shortage figured prominently at the zilla panchayat general body meeting on Monday.

Members cutting across party lines urged the district administration through the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to provide potable water in villages. They said almost all borewells had become defunct.

Tanks that catered to the needs of people and livestock during summer had dried up, the members said. There was serious fodder shortage and agriculture labourers and small farmers had started migrating in search of jobs, they alleged.

Shivashankar, CEO, said there had been 43 per cent deficient rainfall in the district this year. Saying that he had received information about borewells being rendered useless owing to groundwater depletion, he appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to take up its rejuvenation to provide potable water.

The CEO said that perhaps for the first time in recent years, Mysuru district was reeling under severe drought, and claimed that the ZP along with the district administration was taking all necessary steps to tackle it.

Taskforce committees under the chairmanship of MLAs of respective taluks had submitted works to be carried out to provide potable water and the district administration had sought Rs. 15 crore, Mr. Shivashankar said.