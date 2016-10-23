The former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna has criticised Minister of State for Sericulture and Hassan district in-charge A. Manju for his allegations against JD(S) leaders.

Asking the Minister to pay more attention to the development works in the district, Mr. Revanna said, “Let the Minister find out if there any allegations of land encroachment against the five JD(S) MLAs in the district. But, he should also concentrate on the drought situation that is prevailing in the district.”

Mr. Manju had alleged that the family of H.S. Prakash, MLA, had encroached upon government land near Hassan.

Mr. Revanna said, “Nobody can threaten us by making false allegations. We are ready for a probe. The Minister should stop passing comments against our MLAs, and instead ask his officers to do their job properly.”

Mr. Prakash, who was also present on the occasion, said the Minister should prove the allegations levelled against within a week.

“We are giving him one week to prove his charge. If he fails to prove them, we will protest. If the charges are proved, I will resign as MLA,” he said.