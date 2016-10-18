The differences between H.S. Prakash, MLA for Hassan and Hassan district in-charge Minister A. Manju grew further on Monday, with the MLA coming down heavily on the Minister for making allegations against his family of encroaching government land.

In a press conference, Mr. Prakash said he has written to the Hassan district administration to hold a probe into the allegation and take action if any encroachment was found.

Mr. Prakash also demanded the Minister’s resignation if he failed to prove his charges.

Recently, the MLA and the Minister had locked horns over alleged harassment of Dr. Mohan Das, younger brother of the MLA, when he was the Assistant Director in the Department of Veterinary Sciences. Mr. Prakash had alleged that his brother took voluntary retirement because of harassment by Mr. Manju.

Reacting to the allegation, the Minister had defended his action. He also accused the MLA and his family members of encroaching upon a government land to build a college in Hassan.

“The college has been built following the rules. We have not encroached upon any government land. I have written to the district administration to conduct a survey and find if there is any irregularity. I have also asked the officials concerned to take action if encroachment is proven,” he said.