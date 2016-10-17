The differences between Hassan MLA H.S. Prakash and Hassan district in-charge Minister A. Manju grew further on Monday, with the MLA coming down heavily on the minister for making allegations against his family of encroaching upon government land.

In a press conference, Mr. Prakash said he had written to Hassan district administration to hold a probe into the allegation and take action as per law if encroachment was proved. Besides, he also demanded the Minister’s resignation if he failed to prove his allegation.

Recently, the MLA and the minister had locked horns over alleged harassment of Dr. Mohan Das, younger brother of the MLA, when he was the Assistant Director in the Department of Veterinary Sciences. Mr. Prakash had alleged that his brother took voluntary retirement because of harassment by Mr. Manju, Minister of the department. Reacting to the allegation, the minister defended his action. He also accused the MLA and his family members of encroaching upon a government land to build a college in Hassan city.

“The college has been built as per law. We have not encroached upon government land. I have written to the district administration to hold a survey and find if there is any irregularity. I have also asked the officers to take action as per law if encroachment of land is proved,” he said.