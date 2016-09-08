KSRTC cancels 536 scheduled routes; reports loss of up to Rs. 61 lakh on Wednesday

Protests and roadblocks against the Supreme Court order on the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu continued in Mandya for the second day on Wednesday, paralysing transport between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, all services of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to Karnataka remained suspended.

A number of farmers, led by Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar, were arrested near K.Gudi village (1-km away from Kabini reservoir) while they were on their way to the reservoir to lay siege to the dam. The day also saw farmers of Srirangapatna holding a protest in the Cauvery river under the Wellesley Bridge. A farmer, who slipped and fell into the river, was rescued by farmers.

On Wednesday, KSRTC cancelled 536 scheduled routes — primarily heading towards Madikeri, Wayanad, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya. Though KSRTC operated a limited number of fleet on the alternative route between Bengaluru and Mysuru via Malavalli-Kanakapura highway for a few hours in the morning, protests on the road later forced the KSRTC to suspend transport. The number of private vehicles on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was also thin. Movement of traffic across Karnataka’s border with Tamil Nadu at Chamarajanagar was also curtailed by the police. “We have erected check-posts on seven roads connecting Karnataka with Tamil Nadu in Chamarajanagar. The KSRTC buses are not being allowed to cross the border, but passengers are alighting at the border and crossing over by foot to board other vehicles,” said Superintendent of Police, Chamarajanagar district, Kuldip Kumar Jain.

The loss to KSRTC, said officials, was up to Rs. 61 lakh on Wednesday.