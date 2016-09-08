Drinking water supply to Mysuru was hit on Wednesday following disruption in pumping of Cauvery water at Melapura and Belagola pumping stations over the Cauvery verdict protests.

Belagola is located in Mandya district while Melapura is close to Mysuru city. On Tuesday, protesters had laid siege to the two stations and cut power supply to them. As a result, water could not be pumped for distribution to the city.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told The Hindu that pumping was yet to resume as of Wednesday morning as power supply to the stations had not been restored yet. He and other top officials, including MCC Commissioner Jagadish, were not available for an update on the matter later in the day.

A delegation of councillors and officials from the city corporation, led by Mr. Bhyrappa, visited both the stations on on Wednesday and appealed to the protesters to allow water to be pumped. “We hope that pumping resumes soon, otherwise it will result in a water crisis. I have told the agitators that the people of Mysuru are with the people of Mandya on the issue of Cauvery,” he said.

He said the protesters had agreed to consider his appeal. “They left the Melapura station but protests continued at Belagola,” he said.

The Melapura drinking water scheme provides 70 MLD and 100 MLD from Hongalli and Belagola pumping stations. The mayor said Hongalli station was functioning properly.