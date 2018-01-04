Protests at Nargund, Hubballi over Mahadayi

more-in

Farmers, members of pro-Kannada organisations and members of the BJP staged protests in Hubballi and Nargund on Wednesday in connection with the Mahadayi water sharing dispute.

While farmers from Navalgund and Hubballi and members of pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest at Gabbur Cross on the outskirts of Hubballi, BJP activists staged a protest in Nargund of Gadag district accusing the Congress of politicising the water issue.

At Gabbur Cross, the protesters blocked the road for nearly half-an-hour throwing vehicular traffic out of gear for some time. Police intervened and cleared the road for smooth movement of traffic.

In Nargund, the BJP workers, led by the former Ministers C.C. Patil, Kalakappa Bandi and others, took out a protest march on the thoroughfares of the town. They also blocked the main road for some time. They staged a protest in front of the office of Congress MLA B.R. Yavagal, alleging that Congress had taken a dual stand on the issue and was politicising the issue.