Farmers protesting at a cinema hall near Agrahara Circle in Mysuru on Tuesday opposing any move to release water to Tamil Nadu in view of poor storage in dams. PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

Farmers protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu stalled the screening a Tamil film in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Police said the farmers, who were participating in a demonstration outside the offices of Command Area Development Authority (CADA), turned up at Padma theatre at Agrahara Circle where Tamil film “Bayam Oru Payanam” was being screened. They tore the poster of the film put up outside the theatre and made a bonfire of it. “They even stormed the theatre and sent out the patrons watching the film,” a police official said.

The protestors also gathered in front of CADA offices and held a demonstration against release of water to Tamil Nadu.