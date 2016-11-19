Hundreds of workers of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), protesting for sites and houses for the poor, were arrested by the Hassan police on Friday. The police arrested many leaders of the organisation, including CITU State Committee president S. Varalakshmi, after a heated argument and scuffle arose.

Many people from villages across the district had joined the protest, which began with a meeting at Hemavati Statue Circle. Ms. Varalakshmi inaugurated the march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with a speech. The protesters followed her, raising slogans in support. They demanded sites, houses and land for the poor. “Land is our right”, was the slogan they raised.

The CITU and its organisations had convened several meetings in the district to appeal to the poor to submit applications seeking houses and sites in the last one month. They motivated the people to join the protest.

The protesters were stopped outside the DC’s office. A few leaders tried to enter the office complex to lay siege to the office. The police stopped and bundled them into police vehicles. CITU district president Dharmesh, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha district president H.R. Naveen Kumar, and others were arrested.

Beaten

The protesters had a heated argument with the police when a few women police constables pulled women protesters by their hair. A woman constable held Ms. Varalakshmi by her hair.

In severe pain, Ms. Varalakshmi slapped the constable, prompting other policemen to beat her up. The police lifted her to a private vehicle and took her to the District Armed Reserve force grounds with other protesters.

The police could not take all protesters in to custody at one go. While half of the protesters were arrested, the rest continued their protest demanding that the arrested be released immediately.

Memorandum submitted

Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra met the protesters and received a memorandum from them.