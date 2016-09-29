Members of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staging a protest on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Mandya on Wednesday.

The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti on Wednesday demanded that the President intervene to provide justice to Karnataka in the Cauvery water dispute.

They staged a demonstration near the KSRTC bus-stand on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The State is facing acute shortage of water and farmers have been directed to not take up farming during the current kharif season. However, without understanding the ground realities, the apex court has directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 6,000 cusecs from State reservoirs to the neighbouring State, they said.

They alleged that the Centre was trying to take political advantage by keeping the issue going. They urged Mr. Modi to formulate a national water policy to deal with such issues during crisis.

Members of the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Forum also staged a demonstration on the highway. They also sought the President’s intervention.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for a while in Maddur following a protest by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members.