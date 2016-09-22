Pro-Kannada activists protesting against the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery, in Raichur on Wednesday.— PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

Pro-Kannada activists associated with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) staged a protest demonstration at Ambedkar Circle here on Wednesday condemning the Supreme Court order that Karnataka should release 6000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till September 27.

Shouting slogans against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the activists burnt tyres and demanded the Karnataka government to defy Supreme Court order in the larger interests of the State.

“It is injustice to Karnataka. The farmers in the Cauvery basin in the State are already reeling under drought and their standing crops are drying up. A large part of Bengaluru is completely dependent on Cauvery water for drinking purposes.

“It is injustice to ask the State to release Cauvery water when the State doesn’t have enough water even for drinking purposes,” Vinod Reddy, a leader of the outfit, said during the agitation.

Kondappa, Chand Pasha, Venkatesh, Sadik, Virupakshi, Eeshappa and others were present.