Gandhinagar area residents staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kolar on Monday.

Hundreds of residents of Gandhinagar here staged an empty vessel demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday, demanding regular water supply.

Led by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), a large number of women participated in the sit-in protest with empty pots.

The residents claimed they were facing acute water shortage after water supply through tankers was stopped following a direction by the Deputy Commissioner. The district administration has declared that water will be supplied through pipelines. While welcoming the move, the residents sought to know how water would be supplied until the pipelines are ready and demanded that water be supplied through tankers till alternative arrangements are made.

DYFI district unit vice-president M. Vijayakrishan, and Gandhinagar ward councillor Narayanaswamy participated.