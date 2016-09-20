Members of the Kannadambe Geleyara Balaga staged a protest here on Monday against the attack on the Indian Army camp in Uri.

The protesters burnt a Pakistan flag and shouted slogans against the neighbouring country, which they said, had orchestrated the attack only to provoke the peace-loving citizens of India.

They sought military action against Pakistan and urge the United Nations to declare it as a terrorist state. They also urged the Union government to cut off all diplomatic ties and trade links with it. Virupaksha Gadagi, president of the Balaga, was present.