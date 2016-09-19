Farmers protesting against the release of the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on the Bangalore-Mysore Highway in Srirangapatna of Mandya district on Sunday.

Expressing concern over the escalation of the Cauvery water crisis between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which also led to violent protests, members of the ‘Cauvery Swavalambi Mahila Seva Sanghatane’ on Sunday wrote to Chief Ministers of both States to protect the interests of the farmers in Karnataka.

They participated in a protest near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue off Bangalore-Mysore Highway, called by the Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS), against discharge of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Being a woman and a native of Mandya district you should understand the plight of farmers in the region. People and farmers in Karnataka are drastically hit by drought and continuously losing crops. We do not have water that could sufficient for drinking purpose.

On the other hand, reservoirs in your State are having enough water for both drinking and for crops,” they stated in a letter to J. Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Ms. Jayalalithaa might have won legal battle pertaining to Cauvery in Supreme Court.

But, Sri Cheluva Narayana Swamy, presiding deity Sri Cheluva Narayana Swamy at her native place Melkote, will curse her for hate campaigns against Karnataka and farmers, they said. In the letter to Siddaramaiah, they demanded water should be stopped to Tamil Nadu immediately.

The State government should discharge water to canals to save the farmers, they urged.

Meanwhile, water level at the KRS reservoir has dipped to 84.55 ft against the FRL of 124.80 ft. on Sunday.

The outflow from the reservoir was 10,798 cusecs, while the inflow quantum was 7,334 cusecs at 6 a.m., sources at the CNNL said.

The level was 106.15 ft. during the same time in 2015. Hence, according to the CNNL sources, a decision has been taken to stop water to canals to preserve the remaining storage.

The discharge to canals from the reservoir was 1,217 cusecs on Sunday.