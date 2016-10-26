Lending a hand:The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilites, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, distributed aids to people with disabilities in Mysuru on Tuesday; (above) One of the beneficiaries being assisted at the function.— PHOTOS: M.A. SRIRAM

Wheelchairs, tricycles, walkers, calipers, crutches, hearing aids and Braille slates were among the prosthetic aids distributed to a total of 1,070 physically challenged beneficiaries from Mysuru district at a programme.

The programme was organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in the city on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnan Pal Gurjar gave away the aids to the beneficiaries, who had been selected after a medical examination last year.

The aids were given away under the Union government’s programme on special assistance to those who are physically challenged.