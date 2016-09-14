The Hyderabad Karnataka Yuva Horata Samiti has demanded that the State government provide reservation benefits for promotions to group ‘D’ employees in the Forest Department in the Hyderabad Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Officials criticised

The samiti president Rajashekar Kulageri, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, accused the officials of the Forest Department of failing to discuss the promotions of forest range guards and watchers to the post of deputy range forest officers in a meeting held recently.

The Karnataka Public Employment (Reservation in Appointment for Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) Order 2013 provides for the creation of local cadre and 80 per cent reservation in the Hyderabad Karnataka region and eight per cent in State-level offices.

Dr. Kulageri, in a letter addressed to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kalaburagi Division, has demanded promotions of employees who have completed eight years of service as guards and watchmen. Of the 224 forest range guards and watchers in the region, 88 are eligible for the promotion to the post of deputy forest range officer, Dr. Kulageri said.

Currently, 65 deputy range forest officers’ posts are vacant in the Hyderabad Karnataka region. Dr. Kulageri urged government to promote the guards and watchers and fill up the group D vacancies through direct recruitment.