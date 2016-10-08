Members of the South Western Railway Promotee Officers’ Association, Hubballi, staged a symbolic protest here on Friday in protest against the recent order of the Railway Board on withdrawing certain privileges to promotee officers.

In protest against the board’s recent decision, the promotee officers had worked for an extra hour from September 25 to 30 and had subsequently sent post cards to Railway Minister and Chairman of Railway Board earlier this month.

On Friday, they attended work wearing black badges.

The promotee officers said that their protest was against the withdrawal of privilege of priority extended to Group-B Assistant Scale (promotee) officers for the last twenty five years in the matter of adhoc promotion to the senior scale.

The board had withdrawn the privilege through its letter dated August 11, 2016, they said.

They said the decision had left the promotee officers dejected and SWRPO would urge the Railway Board to withdraw the letter.

General Secretary of SWRPOA Shaju A. Francis and others took part in the agitation.