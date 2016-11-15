Ongoing projects in Mysuru are set to overrun their deadline owing to demonetisation. Leading builders have scaled down their labour force as they are unable to pay them daily wages. Mahesh, a civil engineer who owns a own construction firm, told The Hindu that he has scaled down the labour force from nearly 150 to 50 per day. ‘’This is a temporary arrangement to beat the liquidity crunch’’, he added.

Meanwhile, the Builders Association of India (BAI) members say demonetisation on real estate will benefit genuine end-users as they can expect a price correction with land value falling by about 30 per cent in the long run. “Cash flow has been blocked and unaccounted money cannot be exchanged without raising suspicion,” said Ravindra Bhat of BAI.

He said there was another welcome development. Small-time developers, who fund their projects through informal sources, most of which is untaxed, will be out of business and this will curb black money, he said.