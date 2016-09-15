In the wake of the rail roko call given by Kannada and social organisations on Thursday over the Cauvery issue, M. Kanagavalli, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in a 200-metre radius of all railway stations in the district.

This is only a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, she said. The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Koppal, Ginigera, Bhanapur, Hitnal and Munirabad railway stations. It is prohibited to carrying weapons in these areas.