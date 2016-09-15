The Hassan district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Gorur village, where the Hemavati reservoir is located, up to September 20 as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident owing to the ongoing protests over the release of water from the reservoir.

Earlier order

Earlier, the administration had clamped prohibitory orders in the village from September 5 to 12.

Now the same has been extended till September 20, said a release that was issued by the district administration in Hassan on Wednesday.

The Hassan tahsildar R.B. Shivashankarappa has issued the order clamping prohibitory orders.