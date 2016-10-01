A three-day ban has also been imposed on entry of tourists to KRS reservoir and Brindavan Gardens from Saturday.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in five of the seven taluks in the district for the next three days, in view of Friday’s Supreme Court’s direction over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah issued prohibitory orders across Mandya, Malavalli, Maddur, Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks from October 1 to 3 under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

The district administration has also imposed a three-day ban [from Saturday] on entry of tourists to the KRS reservoir and the Brindavan Gardens in its downstream near Srirangapatna to prevent farmers/activists from staging protests. Elaborate security measures have also been put in and around KRS and at other vital installations across the district following the apex court rulings.

Mandya Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and other senior officials supervised the security arrangements on Friday, police sources said.

Farmers protest

Farmers and Kannada activists on Friday took to the streets across the district protesting against the Supreme Court ruling.

They termed the ruling “unilateral and unjust” and said the State should raise strong objections to it.