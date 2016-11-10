Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan district limits till Friday morning in view of Tipu Jayanti celebrations scheduled for Thursday.

While Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner declared prohibitory orders with effect from midnight of Monday, Hassan Deputy Commissioner imposed the orders from Tuesday morning.

Chikkamgaluru Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai has set up 12 check posts at district entry points to keep a tab on movement of anti-social elements. Besides, he has deployed 1,069 policemen to avoid any untoward incident on the day.

As many as six District Armed Reserve platoons and four KSRP battalions have been involved.

The police also called 230 people, who have history of causing violence and communal tension and obtained indemnity bonds from them. Hassan Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) R. Venkatesh Kumar held a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday on the precautionary measures taken. He instructed the tahsildars to ensure that the programmes at taluk level are condcuted smoothly. The main speakers of the programmes should be told not to make any controversial statements in their speeches, he said.

There will be no procession as part of the celebrations.

The officials had convened meetings of political parties and convinced them not to take out rallies or stage protests on the day.