Prohibitory orders imposed in Mangaluru after right-wing activist murdered at Katipalla

Mangaluru Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh imposed prohibitory orders in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate till 10 p.m. on January 4 after Deepak Rao, a right-wing activist was murdered at Katipalla, on the outskirts of the city near Surathkal on Wednesday. It is a precautionary measure to prevent any further untoward incident. Accordingly, taking out processions, carrying weapons and explosives have been banned.

The police have tightened security in Krishnapura, Katipalla, Surathakal, Soorinje, and nearby areas. Additional police forces have been deployed in those areas.

Police sources said that acting on the information given by a local resident at Katipalla after Mr. Rao was attacked at 1.30 p.m., police were able to intercept the car near Mijar (close to Moodbidri) reportedly used by the attackers, with the help of local people. The police are now questioning four persons who were in the car.

As the news of the activist’s death spread, right-wing activists trooped to the mortuary of the private hospital in Mangaluru city where Mr. Rao’s body was kept. Though Sangh Parivar had planned to take the body in a procession to his house at Ganeshapura, near Katipalla, the police denied permission. Sources said Mr. Rao worked for the firm owned by a Muslim and he spoke fluent Beary language. The activist had lost his father and was the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes his mother and a younger brother with speech disability.

NIA probe sought

Addressing presspersons here, C.T. Ravi, general secretary of the State unit of the BJP, demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency. The government should immediately provide compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family, he said.

Muneer Katipalla, president of the State unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, who lives in Katipalla, said that the murder was shocking. Police should arrest those behind the murder and people should maintain peace without heeding to rumours, he said.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed Kamal Panth, ADGP (Law and Order) to supervise the situation in the area. The decision was taken after a meeting with senior police officers. Mr. Reddy has also directed deployment of KSRP personnel in sensitive areas. According to sources, Mr. Panth has been told to conduct a thorough investigation.