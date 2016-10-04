As a precautionary measure, M. Kanagavalli, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in a radius of 100 m on either side of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Main Canal and also the sub canals from zero to 47th milestone to prevent unauthorised withdrawal of water.

The prohibitory orders, which will be in force up to November 21, was necessitated to prevent excess withdrawals by lifting the sluices by unauthorised persons and also by way of siphoning off, so as to ensure flow of water further to Raichur district. Officials from Irrigation and Police departments would patrol all along the canal to prevent unauthorised withdrawals and also seize pumpsets used for the purpose. Public are restrained from moving about on the canal.

