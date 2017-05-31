Progressive farmer, student felicitated

Celebrating achievement: V.R. Siddappa, farmer, M. Raghuveer, student, and dairy farmer V.K. Lakshmi received awards during ragi crop breeder C.H. Lakshmanaiah’s memorial seminar at Raitha Sabhangana in Mandya on Tuesday.

A seminar in memory of ragi crop breeder C.H. Lakshmanaiah, commonly known as Ragi Lakshmanaiah, was held at the Raitha Sabhangana here on Tuesday.

Rajendra Poddar, professor, Agricultural Economics, University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru (UAS-B), inaugurated the seminar. Addressing the gathering, he expressed his concern over the large-scale migration of farmers and the impact of severe drought on them.

Farmers should adopt modern agricultural practices to tackle yield loss and other issues related to the agrarian crisis, he said.

M. Raguveer, of Nanje Wodeyara Doddi near Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district, a student of V.C. Farm Agricultural College, who bagged 10 gold medals recently, was honoured with the K.K. Avadhani Student’s Award.

V.R. Siddappa, a progressive farmer from Vaidyanathapura near Maddur, received the best farmer award, while V.K. Lakshmi of K. Honnalagere near Maddur received the best dairy farmer award.

T. Shivashankar, dean, Zonal Agricultural Research Station, V.C. Farm, M.N. Rajasulochana, Joint Director of agriculture, members of Ragi Lakshmanaiah Memorial Committee, and farmers from different parts of the district were present.