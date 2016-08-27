Zilla Kannada Sahitya Samskrutika Vedike has organised ‘Shravana Kavyotsava’, a cultural programme to commemorate the poet Da. Ra. Bendre at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the city on August 27, said its president D. Manjunath.

Music and dance performances based on the poems authored by Da. Ra. Bendre will be held as part of the programme, he said.

Writers Shamasundara Bidarakundi and H.T. Krishnamurthy will speak on life and literary achievements of Da. Ra. Bendre. Artist Ananth Deshapande will present a humour show.

The artists of Pushpa Centre for Performing Arts will present a dancedrama. Vocalists K. Yuvaraj, Sureka Hegde, Jayashree Sridhar, Pratibha Nagaraj, Lakshmi Mahesh will render the compositions from Gari, Sakhigeeta and Uyyale, the compendium of poems authored by Da. Ra. Bendre, he said.

A poets’ meet will be held in which Thimmappa Kalasi, Ganeshmurthy, D. Ganesh, Noor Samad Abbalagere, H.S. Manjappa will present their self-composed poems, he said.

The programme will commence at 6 p.m. Functionaries of the vedike Madhusudan Aithal, T. Krishnappa, S. Shivamurthy were present.