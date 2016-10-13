Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, will celebrate the birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at 9 a.m. at the SJCE Golden Jubilee Seminar Hall, JSS Technical University campus, on Saturday.

The programme — ‘#WhatCanIGive’ — aims to discuss how to implement Kalam’s vision. Major General S.G. Vombatkere (retd.), Rear Admiral Ravi Gaikwad N.M. (veteran), and CII Mysuru chair N. Muthu Kumar will be the keynote speakers.There will be presentations on communicating ideas, fighting dengue, educating the young, understanding science, building a blind-friendly nation, etc. Prior registration (which is free) is requred for participation. For details, call 8553246468.

— Special Correspondent