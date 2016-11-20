The members of Hubballi-Dharwad Action Force (HDAF), who had earlier taken up cleaning up of a bridge on Gokul Road in Hubballi, got to work again on Sunday to beautify the landmark KCD Road in Dharwad.

Keeping the cultural essence of the city of Dharwad in mind, the volunteers had decided to give a traditional look to the road that leads to the landmark Karnatak College with Warli paintings.

In fact, they had started the preliminary work on Saturday itself. Aided by the municipal staff, around 100 volunteers comprising of persons engaged in different professions and artists led by Kiran Hiremath, Upendra kuknur, P.V.Hiremath, Sunil Nalwade, Amogh Pujar and others cleaned up the entire road stretch and also the compound walls.

They subsequently painted the walls with terracotta paint.

On Sunday, they organised a competition of ‘Warli Art’ in which scores of artists and youths took part and drew beautiful Warli art forms on the compound walls that had been painted with terracotta paint. There were also prizes for the best paintings. The first three best paintings received cash prize of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively and each participant got a cash prize of Rs. 200.

“We got the walls painted keeping in mind the heritage buildings on this Road. The rich tribal art Warli suits them best” , Kiran Hiremath, one of the coordinators told The Hindu.

The members of HDAF have plans to take up similar initiative involving people who are committed to contribute towards beautifying the twin cities.