Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated here on Saturday. Zilla panchayat president Bharatbai Mallinath paid tributes to Valmiki, the author of Ramayan, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in the morning. Deputy Commissioner and zilla panchayat chief executive officer Pavan Kumar Malpati, Tokri Koli samaj leaders and others were present.

A procession was taken out in the city to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the Zilla Rangamandir, distirct in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre said that Ramayan preached universal values. Rahim Khan, MLA, said it was wrong to restrict Valmiki to a particular sect. B. Narayan Rao, Backward Classes leader, spoke about the initiatives taken by the State government for the welfare of the Backward Classes.

Jagannath Jamadar, Tokri Koli Samaj president and others were present. Sunil Bhavikatti, State-level youth award winner, was felicitated.