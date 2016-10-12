A procession comprising tableau and folk artists marked Navaratri celebrations in the town on Tuesday.

The procession, organised by Mandya Youth Group, started with C.S. Puttaraju, MP, performing the traditional pooja to the Banni tree, near Gajendra Moksha pond at Sri Kalikamba temple here. It passed through various streets and concluded at the Chamundeshwari Temple.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, the former Minister M.S. Atmananda, Anil Anand, and other group members were present.