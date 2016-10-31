Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated in Bidar on Monday on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Students, teachers, members of NGOs and organisations gathered at Ambedkar circle to pay respects to the first Home Minister of India credited with ensuring a smooth accession of princely states into the Indian union. They participated in a procession holding saffron flags and shouting slogans for the unity of the country.

Former minister Bheemanna Khandre garlanded a portrait of the leader.

Shivasharanappa Wali, activist, administered the oath of communal harmony to the crowd.

He spoke of the great sacrifices made by freedom fighters who fought against the alleged misrule of several princes including the Nizam of Hyderabad.

MP Bhagwant Khuba, former minister Bandeppa Kashempur and others were present.