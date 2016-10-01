To pressure the State government to declare Holalkere and Hosadurga taluks as drought affected and announce a special package to take up relief works, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have decided to take out a procession and stage a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office at 10 a.m. on October 3.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, KRRS leader Huchavvanahalli Manjunath said that farmers in these taluks were in trouble owing to scanty rainfall. The other demands include waiver of farm loans; minimum support price for onion; property documents for ‘bagair hukum’ farmers; and procurement centres for onion.

He said that the procession would be taken out from Gandhi Circle.