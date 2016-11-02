A day to remember:Students performing at a programme organised to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava in Shivamogga on Tuesday; (right) Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa honouring a meritorious student on the occasion.— PHOTOS: VAIDYA

Colourful processions and cultural programmes were held here on Tuesday to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Pooja kunitha, suggi kunitha and dollu kunitha art troupes performed along the procession route taken out as part of the Rajyotsava programme held under the aegis of the district administration at the Parade Ground of the District Armed Reserve Police here.

The tableaux on the theme of prevention of child marriage by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, detrimental effects of tobacco on human health by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, conservation of wild animals by the Forest Department, and on tapping solar energy by the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company were part of the procession. The students of Educare School and Podar International School danced to the music video Barisu Kannada Dindimava produced by the Department of Information and Public Relations. The students of Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s School presented a dance-drama on the theme of Kannada pride.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa, who hoisted the national flag, said that the State government will take up relief works immediately in drought-affected areas of the district. The district has received 1,377 mm of rain this year as against the average 2,237 mm, he said, adding that even Tirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagar taluks— that usually receive heavy rain — are reeling under drought. Barring Bhadravati taluk, the remaining six taluks in the district have been declared as drought-affected, he said.

Agricultural activities have also suffered a setback owing to the sluggish monsoon, he said. The district administration has already commenced the process of assessment of the crop loss.

The process of distributing crop loss compensation will be expedited, he added. “The exodus of people from the drought-hit areas to urban areas should be prevented through effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act,” he said.

K.B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA for Shivamogga, R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, Deputy Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare, CEO of ZP Rakesh Kumar were present.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised cultural programmes at Kuvempu Rangamandir in the evening in which the band troupe of the district police enthralled the audience by playing the tunes of cinema songs and bhavageethas based on the theme of patriotism and Kannada identity. The artistes of Srivijaya Kalanikethana cultural troupe presented Bendre Bhavanunarthana , a dance-drama based on the poems by poet Da. Ra. Bendre. Cultural programmes were also held on the campuses of schools and colleges.