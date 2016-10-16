Kogali Pompanna, theatre personality, being felicitated by Minister Santosh Lad and other dignitaries during Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Ballari on Saturday.

Taking out a procession of the statue of Maharishi Valmiki, distribution of cheques under various schemes for the welfare of members of the Valmiki community marked the celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti in Ballari on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the function, Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, while paying rich tributes to the sage, exhorted the youth to understand the principles and ideals of Valmiki and adopt them in their lives.

Dwelling at length over the various welfare schemes brought out by the State government for the welfare of the Valmiki community, including establishing residential schools, hostels, providing loans at low rate of interest to establish their units and become economically sustainable to live a decent life in the society, he wanted the community take advantage of the schemes.

B. Sriramulu, MP and community leader, underlined the need for the State government to enhance the reservation quota for Scheduled Tribes from the present 3.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

“The issue is pending for long and I hope that the State government will very soon take a decision in this regard. I also appeal to Mr. Lad to prevail upon the Chief Minister to include the issue among the subjects for the Cabinet meeting and take a decision,” he said.

He also exhorted the community members to lay stress on educating their children, which according to him, was a powerful tool, to come up in life.

Venkatagiri Dalwai of Karnatak Univeristy Dharwad, delivered a special lecture on life and works of Valmiki. Allum Veerbhadrappa, MLC, spoke. N.Y. Gopalkrishna, MLA, presided.

Kogali Pompanna, theatre personality, and Mr. Dalwai were felicitated on the occasion.

Mr. Lad also distributed cheques to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the government.

Kamala Mariswamy, vice- president Karnataka State Textile Development Corporation, P. Deena, acting president of the zilla panchayat, Deputy Mayor Benakal Basavaraj, Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan, were among other elected representatives and senior officials present.

