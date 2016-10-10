The Assurance Committee of the Karnataka Legislative Council has directed Regional Commissioner Aditya Amlan Biswas and the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation of the status of works sanctioned to different agencies by the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority in the border areas of the district. Expressing dismay over the way the works worth over Rs. 2.58 Crore were sanctioned and allotted to different agencies, Chairman of the Assurance Committee Basavaraj Horatti asked Mr. Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh, and Chief Executive Officer Anirud Sravan to go into all aspects, including the quality of construction and whether these buildings and infrastructure facilities have been handed over to the concerned departments and submit a detailed report by November end to the committee.

He asked Mr. Biswas and the other two officials to visit all the buildings and other works taken up with the assistance provided by the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority by different agencies and see whether these buildings have been constructed or not and report to the committee.

The committee was told by the officials of the authority that from 2011 to 2016 a total of 40 works were taken up. Initially, the committee wanted to know the status of the Samskritika Bhavan built at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh at Mudhol in Sedam taluk and teachers quarters at Salebiranalli in Chincholi taluk at a cost of Rs. 20.60 lakh and wanted to know whether these buildings were handed over to the departments concerned.

Neither the officials of the development authority nor the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL) could provide satisfactory reply to the queries of the assurance committee chairman and members.

Taking a serious view about the way in which the funds allocated by the authority was managed by the implementing agencies, Mr. Horatti and other committee members felt that the matter required to be probed fully.