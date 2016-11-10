A prisoner died of stab injuries suffered during a clash with another prisoner in Mysuru central jail on Thursday.

Police sources identified the dead as Mustafa, who is the accused number one in the murder of Prashant Poojary, a Bajrang Dal activist, in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada in October 2015.

Mustafa was attacked by Kiran Shetty, also an undertrial in a different case. Police confirmed that Shetty was a follower of Prashant Poojary.

During the fight between two undertrials, Kiran Shetty stabbed Mustafa. Though Mustafa was rushed to K.R. Hospital, he succumbed to the stab injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rudramani, who visited the spot, said an inquiry is underway to ascertain the reason behind their fight. The probe will also find out how the accused came to possess a knife used in the assault on Mustafa.