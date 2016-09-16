Kagodu Thimappa, Revenue Minister, chairing a district-level review meeting inUdupi on Thursday. Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State of Fisheries,Youth Empowerment and Sports, is seen.

Podi Mukta Grama scheme working well in Udupi district, says Thimmappa

Kagodu Thimappa, Revenue Minister, said on Thursday that that the Podi Mukta Grama scheme was being implemented well in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons after holding a district-level review meeting, Mr. Thimmappa said that the ‘podi work’ (rectifying the complaints on fixing the boundaries of individual landowners having disputes) was proceeding well. He had directed the officers to follow it for all categories of land.

The beneficiaries who had built houses in government land and were applying for land regularisation in rural areas had to submit applications under Form 94C and under Form 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1961, in urban areas.

The Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and Village Accountants (VAs) had been told to do joint survey in every village and inspect the survey numbers in which these houses had built.

If someone had not applied, then these officials should build the records and see to it that none was left out in this regularisation drive.

“Our aim is that every person who has built a house should be its owner,” he said.

To clear the confusion of sale and purchase of land in rural areas in the coastal districts under Forms 9 and 11 of Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act, a meeting of all coastal area legislators would be called in Bengaluru soon to thrash out the matter.

The applications submitted for Bagair Hukum land, where the farmers were carrying on cultivation in Kumki land or in deemed forest land, would be processed by the end of December this year in the district.

Only those farmers who had applied for Kumki land under Forms 50 and 53 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1961, would get land.

Adequate precaution had been taken to see that there was no sale of Kumki land, he said.

“The revenue inspectors had been told to keep an eye to see that they were not sold,” he said.

About 200 applications by members of Scheduled Tribes and other communities living in the forest areas were pending in the district. Directions had been issued to the revenue officers to expedite these applications, as per the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, by the end of this year, he said.

To a query, Mr. Thimmappa said that both the parties in the Cauvery river water dispute had to respect the orders and directions of the Supreme Court.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, were present.