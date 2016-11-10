Will the realty sector bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move?

Industry sources told The Hindu that builders doing legitimate business need not worry and around 80 percent of transactions while purchasing apartments are usually done in white money since most buyers avail bank loans.

The buyers also avail IT rebate given for availing housing loans.

Sources claimed that the prices of apartments may not be hit as speculated since the construction was carried out with legal money. Only those in the unorganised sector will be affected, the industry sources add. Industry sources also said that those in layout and land development business might be badly affected because of the “alleged involvement of large amount of black money” in the transactions.

“Large tracts of farm land are bought for layouts, shelling out crores of unaccounted money. Such transactions will be affected,” they felt.

The sources said land prices may come down in the coming days.

Construction workers, who do not have bank accounts, are a worried lot on ‘saving’ their money.

Many labourers in the construction sector save money in the form of cash from their weekly earnings.

A mason asked how to exchange their life savings.

“I don’t have an account and how do I exchange this cash. I don’t know what to do,” he said.