waiting it out:Though some growers have already kept onion packets ready for sale, they are not ready to take them to the market as the current prices are very low.— photo: special arrangement

Many are putting off selling their produce, in the hope that prices will go up

After struggling to protect the onion crop by supplying water by tankers and other sources in the wake of scanty rainfall, growers in six taluks of the district are now worried by the sudden fall in onion prices. Those who had invested lakhs of rupees with the hope of getting good profit are now in trouble.

This year, inspired by the good profit last year, the growers have cultivated onion on 13,692 hectares. In the initial months of the kharif season, the district received good rainfall and the growers took up sowing in full swing. But, after a fortnight, the monsoon weakened. The growers have spent a minimum of Rs. 40,000 on seeds, fertilisers, and labour charges.

If there was good rainfall, the growers would have got a yield of 300 packets of onion, each weighing 60 kg, per acre. Now, they have got less than 100 packets per acre.

Though some growers have already kept the packets ready for sale, they are not ready to take them to the market as the current price per packet is around Rs. 300 to Rs. 400 for first-grade onions, Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 for second-grade onions, and Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 for third-grade onions.

The growers have to again spend money on labour and transportation to take their produce to the market. And most of them are not hopeful of getting back even their investment.

Konche Shivrudrappa, State general secretary of the Rashtriya Kisan Sangh, said the growers had got good money last year as onion was exported to other countries. But the sudden fall in prices has put them in trouble.

The State government should take steps to open onion procurement centres and announce minimum support price for the crop, he said.

Farmers who had spent lakhs on the crop are not even hopeful of getting back their investment