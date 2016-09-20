The Hassan district administration has begun preparations for the Hasanamba festival to be held between October 20 and November 1. Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj held a preliminary meeting in this regard here on Saturday.

Mr. Nagaraj has constituted seven committees comprising senior officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The festival attracts thousands of people from different parts of the State.

The Hasanamba Temple is opened only during this festival. The officials, who participated in the meeting, resolved to install CCTV cameras around the temple like last year and put barricades to handle the movement of devotees.

The Assistant Commissioner has also instructed the officials to complete the preparations by October 10.

The officials have decided to introduce a special pass at a cost of Rs. 300.

Last year the special pass was available for Rs. 250.

Hassan Tahsildar Shivashankarappa, senior police officers, Hassan City Municipal Council officials and other district officials attended the meeting.