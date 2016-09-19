The Bagalkot district administration has started preparations to establish a Fisheries Training and Fish Production Centre, proposed by the State government for North Karnataka region.

The Department of Fisheries and Inland was looking for a suitable place to set up the centre, in the 12 districts of North Karnataka region.

The department has earmarked Rs. 2 crore for the purpose and wishes to promote fisheries in this region for giving farmers an alternative avenue for eking out a livelihood.

After finding Bagalkot suitable, the district administration has started identifying land for implementing the project.

Minister for Excise and district in-charge H.Y. Meti, who visited one of the spots in the city, said that the project needs at least two acres of land, and the city has adequate land for the project.

“The city has two acres government land which is suitable for setting up the centre. Since the land is close to the city, it would also be easy for trainees and farmers to visit the centre,” Mr. Meti said.

He said that 4.18 acres of land is available at the old APMC yard.