Workers erecting stages and sets for the popular lightand sound show near the Elephant Stables as partof the Hampi Utsav in Ballari district.

Preparations for staging the very popular light and sound show titled Vijayanagar Vaibhava as part of Hampi Utsav are going on in full swing.

The programme, which is being staged by the Song and Drama Division of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi, will be held for a week from November 3 near the Elephant Stables (adjacent to the Lotus Mahal) at Hampi from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The work of erecting stages and sets and lights at various locations in the vicinity, the latest acoustics, imparting training to around 100 select local artistes about their roles, among other things, are under way.

The Light and Sound show was a regular event during the Hampi Utsav since 1995. Vijayanagar Vaibhava and Karnataka Vaibhava are two very popular shows being held alternately.

However, for various reasons, the show could not be organised from 2008.

Following a demand for holding the show from a cross-section of society and also from B.S. Anand Singh, MLA and former Minister, Minister for Labour and district in-charge Santosh Lad evinced keen interest and succeeded in getting a team from New Delhi for the show in Hampi.

The programme showcases the events of Vijayanagar history, right from the founding of the Vijayanagar empire by Hukka and Bukka, its glory during Krishnadevaraya’s regime, the King’s love for art, culture and literature, the policy of religious harmony, and travellers’ account of his rule, among other things.

The theme of the programme is scripted by historian late Suryanath Kamath, lyrics by Pu.Ti.Na, Doddarangegowda, N.S. Lakshminarayan Bhat, among others. Dance sequences are choreographed by Sheela Sridhar and music is by late C. Ashwath.