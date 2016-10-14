“Sincere efforts are on to make this year’s Hampi Utsav, a three-day cultural extravaganza from November 3, a truly people’s utsav with stress on promoting cultural arts of various forms,” Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, said.

He was speaking to presspersons after going round Hampi to select suitable place for erecting stages and also review the ongoing preparations for the utsav, here on Thursday.

Stages being erected

He said that six stages will be erected with the main stage being near ‘Yeduru Basavanna’, a monolith bull opposite Virupaksha temple.

The other stages will be erected at Virupaksha temple precincts, adjacent Krishna temple, ‘Sasivekal’ Ganesh and ‘Kadlekal’ Ganesh’ and another one in Kamalapur town.

“We want to use the natural gigantic rocky boulders as a backdrop behind Yeduru Basavanna to add colour to the main stage. This stage has been the main stage ever since Hampi Utsav was being held here,” he said.

To a question, he said that efforts have been made to contact classical artistes across the country and the list will be finalised in a day or two.

Hampi by sky, which had become a special attraction of the utsav, would be held this year too.

As many as two helipads were being readied for the use of helicopters from which people could have a visual treat by having a third-dimensional view of Hampi world heritage site and the ancient monuments.

“Rs. 1,900 will be charged per person for a seven-minute chopper ride and Rs. 2,600 per person for a 10-minute ride. Steps are being taken to provide online booking for outsiders and opening ticket counters at Kamalapur,” he said, adding that the venue and commencement of booking would be announced shortly.

Heritage walk and Hampi by night are the two other attractions being planned for the current year’s utsav and the preparation of the route map, fixation of tariff, arrangements for breakfast/lunch, hiring qualified guides, are being finalised.

L. Siddanagouda, chairman, Hosapete Urban Development Authority, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, were among others to accompany the Minister.