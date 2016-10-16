There was an ambulance in the hospital, finds the investigation team

The young mother, who gave birth on the road in Aurad, and her baby are healthy and stable. She is also getting nutrition supplements and food, district health and family welfare officer M.A. Jabbar has said.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari had asked Mr. Jabbar to inquire into the incident.

The team of officials, who concluded a preliminary inquiry, has found that there was an ambulance on the hospital premises and the driver was on duty.

However, the woman’s family refused to go to Bidar as advised by the hospital doctor and insisted that she be treated in Aurad only as she was already in labour. Negligence on the part of the doctors and lack of awareness among the patient’s family members led to the unfortunate incident, Dr. Jabbar said.

On Thursday, Surekha Deepak from Maharashtra came to the Aurad taluk hospital for delivery.

However, medical officer Shilpa Shindhe, who was on duty, asked her to go to the Bidar District Hospital, saying it was a complicated case. The woman could not travel further at night and delivered the baby on the road.

The hospital staff relented and admitted the woman and the newborn after the delivery. She was given blood transfusion and free medicines.