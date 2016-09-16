The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday extended till September 28 the judicial custody of all the 21 accused in the Praveen Poojary murder case.

Activists belonging to right-wing groups brutally assaulted 29-year-old Poojary, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, and another person, Akshaya Devadiga (20), at Kenjur village near Hebri on the night of August 17, alleging that they were carrying cows to a slaughterhouse.

Praveen succumbed to his injuries at Mahesh Hospital in Brahmavar on the same night. On August 18, the police arrested 18 activists on the charges of assault, murder and rioting, while three more were nabbed on August 20.