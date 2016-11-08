Even though former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad remained non-committal on his future political course, his supporters participating in the Swabhimana Samavesha in Nanjangud near here on Tuesday nudged him towards the BJP.

Addressing a large gathering of his supporters in Nanjangud, the veteran Dalit leader, who parted ways with the Congress after he was dropped from the Cabinet by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said a final decision on joining any political party will be taken only after eliciting the opinion of his supporters at similar conventions scheduled to be held in Chamarajanagar, Hunsur and Mysuru in the coming days.

While the Chamarajanagar meeting will be held on November 19, the dates of the meetings in Hunsur and Mysuru are yet to be finalised.

A number of Mr. Prasad’s supporters, who spoke at the Swabhimana Samavesha, urged the Dalit leader to join forces with the BJP. Pradeep, a former president of Nanjangud Town Municipal Council, said Mr. Prasad should join a national party like the BJP. Endorsing him was Shaila Balaraj, a former Zilla Panchayat member, who praised the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similar sentiments were aired by many supporters participating in the convention including Subbanna, a former Nanjangud Block Congress Committee President, who was recently expelled from the Congress.